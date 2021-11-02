LHC Group Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETLHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (-11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $565.32M (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LHCG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.