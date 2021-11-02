SPY, QQQ and DIA hit record highs, but this indicator says they're overbought

  • The financial markets three benchmark exchange traded funds SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) each touched intraday record highs but the Relative Strength Index indicator suggests they are overbought.
  • SPY touched $462.22, QQQ hit $389.54, and DIA tagged $360.86, but according to the year-to-date RSI technical indicator, the ETFs appear to be stretched too far to the topside.
  • According to the indicator, SPY is at 70.49, QQQ is 71.47, and DIA is 67.64.
  • SPY and QQQ have surpassed the 70 handle, which is widely considered overbought, while DIA is just below but trending to break through the key level.
  • Daily price action: SPY +0.35%, QQQ +0.43%, and DIA +0.35%.
  • Examining each fund from a longer one-year duration and they are all still positive. SPY+40.88%, QQQ +43.82%, and DIA +35.49%.
  • Below is an all-time performance chart for SPY, QQQ, and DIA, as well as a YTD RSI chart for each exchange traded fund. All three major indices are in the green on Tuesday, pushing up the price action of each ETF.

