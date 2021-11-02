Stewart acquires Rainier Title
Nov. 02, 2021 3:44 PM ETStewart Information Services Corporation (STC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Stewart Title (NYSE:STC) has bolstered its operations in Pacific Northwest with the acquisition of veteran title agency, Rainier Title.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Rainier Title has served the Pacific Northwest market for more than 20 years. The acquisition further expands Stewart's strengths and capabilities in the Pacific Northwest.
- Stewart Group President Steve Lessack commented, "The name Rainier Title is synonymous with quality service, an exceptional customer experience and accomplished associates. The addition of Rainier creates additional growth opportunities for both teams and builds upon the momentum we’ve created across the country. We’re excited about the possibilities this transaction brings with it and look forward to welcoming them to the Stewart family of companies."