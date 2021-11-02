Fox FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETFox Corporation (FOXA)FOXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.94B (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FOXA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.