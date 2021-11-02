Victory Resources to raise C$1M in private placement
Nov. 02, 2021 3:56 PM ETVictory Resources Corp. (VRCFF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Victory Resources (OTCPK:VRCFF +21.0%) launched a non-brokered private placement of up to 18.18M units at C$0.055/unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1M.
- Each unit consists of one share and one share purchase warrant wherein each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at C$0.07/share for 24 months from closure date.
- Proceeds will be used for the on going exploration and drilling program on its Smokey Lithium Property located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, as well as towards general working capital in company's business.