Acceleron Pharma holder Farallon Capital is said not to support sale to Merck
Nov. 02, 2021 4:02 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) holder Farallon Capital Management doesn't support Merck's $180/share acquisition of the company.
- Farallon, which is a top-10 Acceleron (XLRN) holder with a more than 4% stake, told Bloomberg in email that the company doesn't support terms of its sale to Merck (NYSE:MRK).
- Farallon joins other holders including Darwin Global Management and Holocene Advisors who also have said they won't tender their shares for the deal.
- Last week, Merck withdraws Acceleron filing to allow FTC more review time.
- Last month, Bristol plans to tender Acceleron shares as Merck seeks acquisition - Bloomberg.