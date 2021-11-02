Vertex Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.51, beats on revenue

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.56 beats by $0.51; GAAP EPS of $3.28 beats by $0.77.
  • Revenue of $1.98B (+28.6% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
  • Press Release
  • Broad pipeline advancing with recent progress marked by unprecedented VX-880 clinical results in T1D; Phase 2 clinical results for VX-147 expected this quarter and for VX-548 in Q1 2022.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $7.0 billion, an increase of $0.3 billion compared to $6.7 billion as of December 31, 2020.
  • Company raises full-year 2021 guidance for product revenues to $7.4 to $7.5 billion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.