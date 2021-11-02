Vertex Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.51, beats on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 4:05 PM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.56 beats by $0.51; GAAP EPS of $3.28 beats by $0.77.
- Revenue of $1.98B (+28.6% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Press Release
- Broad pipeline advancing with recent progress marked by unprecedented VX-880 clinical results in T1D; Phase 2 clinical results for VX-147 expected this quarter and for VX-548 in Q1 2022.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $7.0 billion, an increase of $0.3 billion compared to $6.7 billion as of December 31, 2020.
- Company raises full-year 2021 guidance for product revenues to $7.4 to $7.5 billion.