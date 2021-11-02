T-Mobile US EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue

  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.55 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $19.6B (+1.7% Y/Y) misses by $620M.
  • Record-high Core Adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 billion, best growth in industry and raising 2021 guidance.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $3.5 billion increased 25% year-over-year, raising 2021 guidance.
  • Free Cash Flow of $1.6 billion increased more than 4x year-over-year, best growth in industry and raising 2021 guidance.
  • Net customer additions were 1.3 million in Q3 2021 and the total customer count increased to a record-high of 106.9 million.
  • Postpaid net customer additions of 1.3 million led the industry for the 15th consecutive quarter in Q3 2021.
