T-Mobile US EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 4:07 PM ET T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.55 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $19.6B (+1.7% Y/Y) misses by $620M.
- Record-high Core Adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 billion, best growth in industry and raising 2021 guidance.
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $3.5 billion increased 25% year-over-year, raising 2021 guidance.
- Free Cash Flow of $1.6 billion increased more than 4x year-over-year, best growth in industry and raising 2021 guidance.
- Net customer additions were 1.3 million in Q3 2021 and the total customer count increased to a record-high of 106.9 million.
- Postpaid net customer additions of 1.3 million led the industry for the 15th consecutive quarter in Q3 2021.