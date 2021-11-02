SolarEdge Technologies EPS beats by $0.07, misses on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $0.96 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $526.4M misses by $2.84M.
- Shares -0.28%.
- Press Release
- Record revenues from solar segment of $476.8 million
- GAAP gross margin of 32.8%
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 34.0%
- Gross margin from solar segment of 36.6%
- GAAP net income of $53.0 million
- Non-GAAP net income of $82.1 million
- Outlook Q4: Revenues to be within the range of $530 million to $560 million (vs. consensus $553.64M); Non-GAAP gross margin expected to be within the range of 30% to 32%; Revenues from solar segment to be within the range of $490 million to $515 million; Gross margin from solar segment expected to be within the range of 31% to 34%