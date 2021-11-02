Paycom EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 4:09 PM ETPaycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Paycom (NYSE:PAYC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.52 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $256.2M (+30.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.88M.
- Press Release
- GAAP Net Income of $30.4 million, representing 11.9%
- Non-GAAP Net Income of $53.6M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $89.7 million, representing 35%.
- Cash and Cash Equivalents were $230.9M
- Financial Outlook Q4: Total Revenues in the range of $274.5 million to $276.5 million (vs. consensus $272.91M); Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $103 million to $105 million.
- Financial Outlook FY: Total Revenues in the range of $1.045 billion to $1.047 billion (vs. consensus $1.04B); Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $413 million to $415 million.