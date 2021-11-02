Exact Sciences EPS misses by $0.12, beats on revenue, updates guidance

Nov. 02, 2021 4:09 PM ETExact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.97 misses by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $456.3M (+11.7% Y/Y) beats by $26.17M.
  • Shares +2%.
  • Press Release

  • 2021 outlook

    • The company anticipates revenue of $1,722-$1,737 million ($1.73B consensus) during 2021, including Screening revenue of $1,050-$1,055 million, Precision Oncology revenue of $547-$552 million, and COVID-19 testing revenue of $125-$130 million.
    • Updated revenue guidance has been narrowed toward the high end of our previously expected range of $1,705-$1,745 million, which included Screening revenue of $1,100-$1,125 million, Precision Oncology revenue of $530-$540 million, and COVID-19 testing revenue of $75-$80 million.
    • Screening revenue expectations are lower due to the rapid rise in Delta variant cases starting in late July, causing in-person sales calls to significantly decrease in August and September.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.