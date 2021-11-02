Exact Sciences EPS misses by $0.12, beats on revenue, updates guidance
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.97 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $456.3M (+11.7% Y/Y) beats by $26.17M.
- Shares +2%.
2021 outlook
- The company anticipates revenue of $1,722-$1,737 million ($1.73B consensus) during 2021, including Screening revenue of $1,050-$1,055 million, Precision Oncology revenue of $547-$552 million, and COVID-19 testing revenue of $125-$130 million.
- Updated revenue guidance has been narrowed toward the high end of our previously expected range of $1,705-$1,745 million, which included Screening revenue of $1,100-$1,125 million, Precision Oncology revenue of $530-$540 million, and COVID-19 testing revenue of $75-$80 million.
- Screening revenue expectations are lower due to the rapid rise in Delta variant cases starting in late July, causing in-person sales calls to significantly decrease in August and September.