Pacific Biosciences of California EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue

Nov. 02, 2021 4:10 PM ETPacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.30.
  • Revenue of $34.89M (+82.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.29M.
  • Press Release
  • Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $15.4 million, representing a 117% increase compared with $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and gross margin of 44% in the period compared to 37% for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and investments, excluding short and long-term restricted cash, at September 30, 2021, totaled $1,079.9 million, compared to $318.8 million at December 31, 2020.
