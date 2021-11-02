ICF announces ESAC acquisition
Nov. 02, 2021 4:12 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) has acquired ESAC, also known as Enterprise Science and Computing.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- ESAC provides advanced health analytics, research data management and bioinformatics solutions to U.S. federal health agencies. The company employs 40 people.
- John Wasson, chair and CEO of ICF, commented, "ESAC is an excellent strategic and cultural fit for ICF. Together, we will be uniquely positioned to combine deep domain expertise in health and social programs with advanced technology solutions to capture the substantial growth opportunities in our markets. But perhaps most important is our strong cultural alignment. ESAC takes an outcomes-based approach, fueled by specialized capabilities and an unwavering passion to positively impact the world; just like ICF."