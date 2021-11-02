Chesapeake Energy EPS beats by $0.69
Nov. 02, 2021 4:12 PM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.38 beats by $0.69; GAAP EPS of -$3.51 misses by $5.16.
- increased its expected 2021 adjusted EBITDAX range to approximately $2.1 to $2.2 billion, up from $1.8 to $1.9 billion previously, and incorporating the earlier than expected closing of the Vine acquisition.
- Intends to invest over $30 million in ESG initiatives by year end 2022, including retrofitting over 19,000 pneumatic devices, reducing reported GHG emissions by approximately 40% and methane emissions by approximately 80%.
- Press release