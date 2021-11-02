Red Rock Resorts tops expectations with Las Vegas trends strong
Nov. 02, 2021 4:12 PM ETRRRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) reports revenue was up 29% for Las Vegas operations in Q3 to $413M and adjusted EBITDA was up 40% to $198M.
- Total operating income including joint ventures was $143.7M vs. $101.6M a year ago
- The company ended the quarter with $89.9M in cash and total principal amount of debt outstanding of $2.68B. The Red Rocks board authorized an increase in the share repurchase program to $300M from $150M to give the company over $173M of repurchase capacity.
- Shares of Red Rocks (RRR) are flat in AH trading at $53.70.
- The profit beat by Red Rocks (RRR) was the fifth in the last ten earnings reports.