Red Rock Resorts tops expectations with Las Vegas trends strong

Nov. 02, 2021 4:12 PM ETRRRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

The famous Las Vegas Strip with the Bellagio Fountain. The Strip is home to the largest hotels and casinos in the world.

RandyAndy101/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) reports revenue was up 29% for Las Vegas operations in Q3 to $413M and adjusted EBITDA was up 40% to $198M.
  • Total operating income including joint ventures was $143.7M vs. $101.6M a year ago
  • The company ended the quarter with $89.9M in cash and total principal amount of debt outstanding of $2.68B. The Red Rocks board authorized an increase in the share repurchase program to $300M from $150M to give the company over $173M of repurchase capacity.
  • Shares of Red Rocks (RRR) are flat in AH trading at $53.70.
  • The profit beat by Red Rocks (RRR) was the fifth in the last ten earnings reports.
