Unum EPS misses by $0.12, beats on revenue

Nov. 02, 2021 4:17 PM ETUnum Group (UNM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 misses by $0.12; GAAP EPS of $1.60 beats by $0.46.
  • Revenue of $2.97B (-1.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Press Release
  • Book value per common share of $54.39 grew 1.7 percent over the year-ago quarter.
  • Results reflect higher COVID-related mortality and evolving nature of the pandemic, growth in sales and premium, and continued strong returns in alternative invested asset portfolio.
  • Strong balance sheet and liquidity with holding company cash of $1.6 billion; weighted average risk-based capital ratio of approximately 380 percent.
  • Outlook: The volatility of the global pandemic and subsequent impacts to our business make fourth quarter estimates challenging. As a result, Unum will not provide an outlook for the remainder of 2021 and intends to provide a financial outlook for 2022 during the first quarter of next year.
