DCP Midstream EPS misses by $0.45, misses on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 4:18 PM ETDCP Midstream, LP (DCP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor11 Comments
- DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.18 misses by $0.45.
- Revenue of $2.83B (+78.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.57B.
- For the respective three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, DCP had net income attributable to partners of $54 million and $76 million, net cash provided by operating activities of $187 million and $255 million, adjusted EBITDA of $353 million and $961 million, and distributable cash flow of $250 million and $650 million.
- Third quarter adjusted EBITDA and DCF increased by 6% and 11%, respectively, from the second quarter 2021.
