DCP Midstream EPS misses by $0.45, misses on revenue

Nov. 02, 2021 4:18 PM ETDCP Midstream, LP (DCP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.18 misses by $0.45.
  • Revenue of $2.83B (+78.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.57B.
  • Press Release
  • For the respective three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, DCP had net income attributable to partners of $54 million and $76 million, net cash provided by operating activities of $187 million and $255 million, adjusted EBITDA of $353 million and $961 million, and distributable cash flow of $250 million and $650 million.
  • Third quarter adjusted EBITDA and DCF increased by 6% and 11%, respectively, from the second quarter 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.