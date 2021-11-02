Clearwater Paper EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 4:20 PM ETClearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPS of $0.11.
- Revenue of $450.5M (-1.5% Y/Y) beats by $18.5M.
- Outlook: "As we look out into the fourth quarter, we are expecting continued favorable market dynamics in our paperboard business and a realization of benefits from the Neenah mill closure, offset by higher inflation across key cost areas. We continue to focus on operational execution to mitigate inflation and prioritizing cash flows to reduce net debt," says Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer.
