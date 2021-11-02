Prudential Financial EPS beats by $1.05

  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.78 beats by $1.05; GAAP EPS of $3.90 beats by $1.49.
  • Press Release
  • Book value per Common share of $160.29 versus $165.75 per share for the year-ago quarter; adjusted book value per Common share of $106.85 versus $94.36 per share for the year-ago quarter.
  • Assets under management of $1.727 trillion versus $1.648 trillion for the year-ago quarter.
  • Capital returned to shareholders of $1.326 billion in the quarter, including $875 million of share repurchases and $451 million of dividends, or $1.15 per Common share, representing a 4% yield on adjusted book value, versus $441 million in the year-ago quarter.
