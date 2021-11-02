Exxon to sell stake in Black Sea gas project to Romania in $1B deal

Nov. 02, 2021

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has agreed to sell its 50% stake in a deepwater natural gas project in the Black Sea to Romania's state-owned Romgaz for $1.06B, Bloomberg reports, citing a regulatory statement to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
  • Exxon reportedly would turn over operatorship of the Neptun Deep project to Bucharest-based OMV Petrom, which owns the other 50% stake, once the deal closes.
  • Exxon would exit the development more than a decade after it began exploring the region adjacent to massive gas discoveries in Turkish-controlled waters.
