Exxon to sell stake in Black Sea gas project to Romania in $1B deal
Nov. 02, 2021
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has agreed to sell its 50% stake in a deepwater natural gas project in the Black Sea to Romania's state-owned Romgaz for $1.06B, Bloomberg reports, citing a regulatory statement to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
- Exxon reportedly would turn over operatorship of the Neptun Deep project to Bucharest-based OMV Petrom, which owns the other 50% stake, once the deal closes.
- Exxon would exit the development more than a decade after it began exploring the region adjacent to massive gas discoveries in Turkish-controlled waters.
