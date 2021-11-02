XPO Logistics EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 4:23 PM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $1.31.
- Revenue of $3.27B (+22.0% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
- 2021 Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA of $300 million to $305 million generated in the fourth quarter, implying $1.228 billion to $1.233 billion of adjusted EBITDA for the full year, which increases the midpoint of the updated full year guidance to $1.231 billion — $16 million higher than the prior midpoint;
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $4.15 to $4.25, from a prior target of $4.00 to $4.30 vs. consensus of $4.23
- Shares -1.7%.
