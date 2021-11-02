Exact Sciences shares fall after Q3 results, FY forecast

Wall Street stock market exchange

LeoPatrizi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares fall 5% post market after the company reported third-quarter results and updated its FY financial forecast.
  • The company expects FY 2021 revenue in the range of $1,050M-$1,055M, compared to prior guidance of $1,705-$1,745M. Analysts were expecting 1.73B.
  • Expects FY Screening revenue of $1,050-$1,055M, compared to prior view of $1,100-$1,125M.
  • Screening revenue expectations are lower due to the rapid rise in Delta variant cases starting in late July, causing in-person sales calls to significantly decrease in August and September.
  • The company's quarterly revenue increased ~12% to $456.3M, beating analysts' average estimate by $26.17M.
  • Net loss in the quarter was $166.9M, or $0.97 per share, compared to a net loss of $202.5M, or $1.35 per share in the same period last year.
  • Previously (Nov. 2): Exact Sciences EPS misses by $0.12, beats on revenue, updates guidance.
