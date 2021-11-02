ICF International EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 4:25 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.21; GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $394.1M (+9.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.68M.
- Guidance
- "ICF's year-to-date performance has set the stage for 2021 to be a year of substantial growth and has led us to increase our guidance ranges for full year GAAP EPS and Non-GAAP EPS. The revised ranges of $4.05 to $4.25 for GAAP EPS and $4.70 to $4.90 for Non-GAAP EPS represent year-on-year growth of 44.6% and 15.1%, respectively, at the midpoints.
- Consensus EPS Estimate for 2021 is $4.61.
- Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2021 is $1.57B.