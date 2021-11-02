ICF International EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue

Nov. 02, 2021 4:25 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.21; GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $394.1M (+9.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.68M.
  • Press Release
  • Guidance
  • "ICF's year-to-date performance has set the stage for 2021 to be a year of substantial growth and has led us to increase our guidance ranges for full year GAAP EPS and Non-GAAP EPS. The revised ranges of $4.05 to $4.25 for GAAP EPS and $4.70 to $4.90 for Non-GAAP EPS represent year-on-year growth of 44.6% and 15.1%, respectively, at the midpoints.
  • Consensus EPS Estimate for 2021 is $4.61.
  • Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2021 is $1.57B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.