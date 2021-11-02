Lyft posts second straight adjusted EBITDA profit in earnings beat (Updated)

Car Driver with GPS

LPETTET/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares jump as the company achieves record revenue per active rider of $45.63 and record contribution margin of 59.4% in Q3.
  • Driver supply materially improved in the quarter, up nearly 45% from last year. The company expects service levels to improve and prices to drop as a result.
  • Net loss is steadily declining as the company reported a $71.5M net loss on $864.4M in revenue. In Q2 2021, net loss was $251.9M on $765.0M in revenue.
  • Lyft posts its second straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA profitability. CFO Brian Roberts said that the positive success was "a demonstration of the strong leverage in our operating model."
  • Shares are up 3.46% AH, while Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares move up 2.24%.
  • Updated at 5 PM ET - Q4 2021 Outlook: Lyft expects revenue between $930M and $940M vs consensus of $969M. The company guides adjusted EBITDA to $70M to $75M, above consensus of $64M, and contribution margin around 59%.
  • SA contributor BOOX Research is bullish on Lyft and gives six reasons why he thinks positive momentum will continue into 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.