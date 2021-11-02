Lyft posts second straight adjusted EBITDA profit in earnings beat (Updated)
Nov. 02, 2021 4:25 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)UBERBy: SA News Team18 Comments
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares jump as the company achieves record revenue per active rider of $45.63 and record contribution margin of 59.4% in Q3.
- Driver supply materially improved in the quarter, up nearly 45% from last year. The company expects service levels to improve and prices to drop as a result.
- Net loss is steadily declining as the company reported a $71.5M net loss on $864.4M in revenue. In Q2 2021, net loss was $251.9M on $765.0M in revenue.
- Lyft posts its second straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA profitability. CFO Brian Roberts said that the positive success was "a demonstration of the strong leverage in our operating model."
- Shares are up 3.46% AH, while Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares move up 2.24%.
- Updated at 5 PM ET - Q4 2021 Outlook: Lyft expects revenue between $930M and $940M vs consensus of $969M. The company guides adjusted EBITDA to $70M to $75M, above consensus of $64M, and contribution margin around 59%.
