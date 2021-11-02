Plains All American Pipeline EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue

  • Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 misses by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.38.
  • Revenue of $10.78B (+94.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.3B.
  • Press Release
  • Adj. EBITDA of $519M vs. $579.0M in prior quarter.
  • Increased forecasted 2021 Free Cash Flow after Distributions by $50 million to +/- $1.4 billion, or +/- $500 million excluding proceeds from asset sales.
  • Reduced total debt by approximately $650 million in the period and by approximately $1 billion since year-end 2020.
