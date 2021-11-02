Plains All American Pipeline EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 4:27 PM ETPlains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)By: SA News Team8 Comments
- Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 misses by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.38.
- Revenue of $10.78B (+94.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.3B.
- Press Release
- Adj. EBITDA of $519M vs. $579.0M in prior quarter.
- Increased forecasted 2021 Free Cash Flow after Distributions by $50 million to +/- $1.4 billion, or +/- $500 million excluding proceeds from asset sales.
- Reduced total debt by approximately $650 million in the period and by approximately $1 billion since year-end 2020.