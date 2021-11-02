Vertex Pharma sets guidance ahead of consensus as revenue growth picks up
Nov. 02, 2021 4:29 PM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has added ~2.3% in the post-market after the company reported better than expected financials for Q3 2021 and raised the full year guidance ahead of expectations.
- Driven by cystic fibrosis therapies, TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO, total revenue climbed ~29% YoY to reach ~$2.0B, better than the ~18% YoY growth recorded in Q2 2021.
- The company attributed the outperformance to a successful launch of KAFTRIO in Europe and strong sales of TRIKAFTA in the U.S., including favorable uptake among children aged 6-11 years.
- Net income rose ~28% YoY to ~$851.9M, while cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities added ~5% from 2020 year-end to reach $6.9B.
- On the R&D front, the company expects Phase 2 clinical results for VX-147 before the end of the year. The proof-of-concept study is designed to evaluate VX-147 for the treatment of people with APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Meanwhile, data from the Phase 2 acute pain program for VX-548 is expected in Q1 2022.
- "Our financial performance in the third quarter was outstanding, marked by the exceptional continued growth of TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO,” remarked CEO Reshma Kewalramani.
- “Based on these results, we are again raising our 2021 product revenue guidance, and we see significant additional growth ahead as we continue to deliver this transformational medicine to more people with CF."
- For 2021, Vertex (VRTX) has raised the revenue guidance to $7.4B – $7.5B from the previous estimate of $7.2 – $7.4B. However, the consensus estimates indicate only ~$7.3B in revenue for the company in 2021.