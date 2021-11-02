ONEOK EPS beats by $0.06
Nov. 02, 2021 4:30 PM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor32 Comments
- ONEOK (NYSE:OKE): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.88 beats by $0.06.
- 16% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $865.2M.
- Press release
- "ONEOK's strong third quarter results were driven by NGL and natural gas volume growth on our system, contributing higher fee-based earnings," said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer. "Increasing producer activity driven by improving market demand resulted in record NGL raw feed throughput volumes on our system. These factors, combined with year-to-date results, contributed to the increase in our 2021 financial guidance, giving us positive momentum going into next year.