Nov. 02, 2021 4:33 PM ETLivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.47 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $118.33M (+24.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.12M.
  • Shares -5%.
  • "We expect the acquisitions of VoiceBase and Tenfold to create glide paths to new logo acquisition and expansion within the base. By seamlessly integrating voice, messaging, and a broad spectrum of backend systems, these acquisitions also extend our AI platform's ability to deliver personalization at scale. When coupled with our go-to-market investments, we're well positioned to meet our 2022 targets and enter a new phase of AI-led growth," said CFO John Collins.
