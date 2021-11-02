Spirit Realty Capital Q3 reflects portfolio performance, accretive acquisitions
Nov. 02, 2021 4:35 PM ETSpirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) tightens adjusted funds from operations full year guidance of $3.29 to $3.30 per share, compared with $3.24 to $3.30 in the prior view.
- Sees net capital deployment outlook of $0.9B to $1.1B vs. $0.8B to $1.0B in the prior view.
- "Our portfolio performance, driven by our high-quality mix of tenants, industries and asset types, coupled with accretive acquisitions, drove AFFO per share growth in the third quarter," said President and CEO Jackson Hsieh.
- Q3 FFO of $0.87 per share beats the $0.85 consensus estimate, up from $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.
- Invested $294.2M in Q3, including the acquisition of 31 properties for $291.8M with an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.3% and an economic yield of 8.62%.
- Conference call starts on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.
