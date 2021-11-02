Spirit Realty Capital Q3 reflects portfolio performance, accretive acquisitions

Nov. 02, 2021
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) tightens adjusted funds from operations full year guidance of $3.29 to $3.30 per share, compared with $3.24 to $3.30 in the prior view.
  • Sees net capital deployment outlook of $0.9B to $1.1B vs. $0.8B to $1.0B in the prior view.
  • "Our portfolio performance, driven by our high-quality mix of tenants, industries and asset types, coupled with accretive acquisitions, drove AFFO per share growth in the third quarter," said President and CEO Jackson Hsieh.
  • Q3 FFO of $0.87 per share beats the $0.85 consensus estimate, up from $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Invested $294.2M in Q3, including the acquisition of 31 properties for $291.8M with an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.3% and an economic yield of 8.62%.
  • Conference call starts on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Spirit Realty Capital Q3 earnings preview.
