Sterling Construction EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 4:35 PM ETSterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $463.45M (+20.9% Y/Y) beats by $59.95M.
- Press Release
- CEO comment: “The strategic steps we have taken to align our business with long-term growth markets such as e-infrastructure, residential, and the continuing shift within our Heavy Civil sector towards higher-margin lower risk projects have continued to pay off and have us well-positioned to continue this momentum going forward. As a result, we are raising our full-year 2021 revenue guidance to be between $1.510 billion to $1.520 billion and 2021 net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders to be between $61 million to $64 million.”