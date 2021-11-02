Big 5 Sporting Goods drops after misses on top and bottom lines
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV +8.2%) shares slide as the company fails to meet earnings or revenue expectations.
- Net sales fell to $289.6M from $305.0M a year ago, which the company said was due to a calendar shift that resulted in pre-Fourth of July holiday sales moving from the Q3 in FY2020 to Q2 in FY2021.
- Gross profit rose 120 bps to 37.3% due to an increase in merchandise margins, partially offset by higher store occupancy expense as a percent of net sales.
- CEO Steven G. Miller: "Despite a significant impact from the California wildfires, same store sales largely kept pace with last year’s peak pandemic-related sales surge, while comping very positively against 2019. While earnings were slightly down on a year-over-year basis primarily due to fiscal calendar shifts, sales were strong across our product mix, especially compared to pre-pandemic levels. We were particularly excited to see a resurgence in our team sports business as leagues and schools throughout our markets returned to more normal activities.”
- Shares are down 6.10%.
- Big Five also guides EPS above consensus. Read the Q4 2021 outlook here.