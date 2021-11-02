American Water Works EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 4:38 PM ETAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)CAGR, EPSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor7 Comments
- American Water Works (NYSE:AWK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.53 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.09B (+0.9% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
- Press Release
- Outlook: 2021 diluted EPS guidance range of $4.18 to $4.28 per share affirmed. This guidance range excludes any estimated impact from a closing of the announced sale of Homeowner Services business in 2021.
- 2022 diluted EPS guidance range of $4.39 to $4.49 established, reflective of continued growth of the Regulated Businesses and announced sale of HOS.
- Long Term EPS compound annual growth rate established at a narrowed range of 7 to 9% for the 2022-2026 period.
- Increased regulated investment over the next 10 years by $6.0 billion to a range of $28-32 billion, reflective of redeployment of Homeowner Services sale proceeds.