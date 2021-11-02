American Water Works EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue

  • American Water Works (NYSE:AWK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.53 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $1.09B (+0.9% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
  • Press Release
  • Outlook: 2021 diluted EPS guidance range of $4.18 to $4.28 per share affirmed. This guidance range excludes any estimated impact from a closing of the announced sale of Homeowner Services business in 2021.
  • 2022 diluted EPS guidance range of $4.39 to $4.49 established, reflective of continued growth of the Regulated Businesses and announced sale of HOS.
  • Long Term EPS compound annual growth rate established at a narrowed range of 7 to 9% for the 2022-2026 period.
  • Increased regulated investment over the next 10 years by $6.0 billion to a range of $28-32 billion, reflective of redeployment of Homeowner Services sale proceeds.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.