Weyco reports Q3 results

Nov. 02, 2021 4:39 PM ETWeyco Group, Inc. (WEYS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Weyco (NASDAQ:WEYS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.52.
  • Revenue of $61.8M (+16.2% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • “We are excited about the trajectory of our business, as we are seeing strong demand across all of our brands,” stated Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO. “Our wholesale business posted solid results for the third quarter despite being challenged by supply chain delays, and our retail segment achieved record sales and earnings, largely driven by e-commerce growth. So far in the fourth quarter, we’ve seen a vast improvement in the flow of our products into the U.S., which will enable us to fulfill much of the increased demand through the end of the year and into 2022.”
