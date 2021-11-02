DHT Holdings EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue
- DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $37.7M (-67.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.8M.
- In Q4 , 70% of the available VLCC days have been booked at an average rate of $20,700 per day on a discharge-to-discharge basis.
- The company will continue to take advantage of the weak freight market to bring forward dry dockings and planned installations of scrubbers and ballast water treatment systems. Scheduled off hire is expected to be in the range between 100 and 125 days during the fourth quarter of 2021.