Corporate Office Properties prices offering of $400M of senior notes

Nov. 02, 2021 4:43 PM ETCorporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Corporate Office Properties Trust's (NYSE:OFC) operating partnership Corporate Office Properties, L.P. has priced an underwritten public offering of $400M of 2.900% Senior Notes due 2033.
  • The company will fully and unconditionally guarantee the partnership's obligations under the 2033 Notes.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used by Corporate Office Properties, L.P. to redeem its 5.00% Senior Notes due 2025. Proceeds may also be used for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, paying off a mortgage loan with an outstanding balance of ~$49.5M, and paying down amounts outstanding on the Operating Partnership's revolving credit facility.
  • Offering is expected to close on November 17, 2021.
