Park-Ohio EPS misses by $0.60, beats on revenue

Nov. 02, 2021 4:47 PM ETPark-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.60; GAAP EPS of -$0.60 misses by $0.88.
  • Revenue of $358.5M (+5.4% Y/Y) beats by $6M.
  • Outlook: "For the year ending December 31, 2021, we expect organic sales growth to be 10% to 12% and total capital expenditures to be within our previously announced range of $28 million to $32 million. We expect our EBITDA as defined margin for 2021 to be reduced to approximately 5%, resulting from the impacts of the ongoing global micro-chip shortage and increasing raw material and supply chain costs," the company statement.
  • Press Release
