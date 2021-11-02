Gulfport Energy reports Q3 results

Nov. 02, 2021 4:52 PM ETGulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$22.50.
  • Revenue of -$242.53M
  • As of September 30, 2021, Gulfport had approximately $4.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, $200.6 million of borrowings under its Exit Facility, $115.5 million of letters of credit outstanding and $550 million of outstanding 2026 senior notes.
  • Gulfport increased guidance for its expected realized natural gas liquids price, before hedges, as a percent of WTI to 55% to 60% from a range of 45% to 50% previously.
  • Press Release
