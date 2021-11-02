Gladstone Investment Q3 reflects portfolio activity, investment income
Nov. 02, 2021 5:18 PM ET
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Q3 net investment income per share of $0.23 misses the $0.33 consensus estimate, compared with $0.24 in the prior quarter.
- The decrease is primarily due to a decline in total expenses, net of credits, as well as an increase in total investment income.
- Still, total investment income of $18.5M beats the $16.7M estimate, rising from $18.0M in Q2, due to a $2.2M increase in dividend and success fee income.
- Net asset value per common shar of $13.27 in Q3 rises from $12.66 in the prior quarter, due to $27.5M of net unrealized appreciation.
- Q3 capital gains-based incentive fee of $0.16 per share shrinks from $0.31 in Q2.
- Invested $24.3M in Q3, through a combination of secured first lien debt and preferred equity, into one new portfolio company.
