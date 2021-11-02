Gladstone Investment Q3 reflects portfolio activity, investment income

Nov. 02, 2021 5:18 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments

Hand and a piggy bank and coin on a table in backlight.

Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Q3 net investment income per share of $0.23 misses the $0.33 consensus estimate, compared with $0.24 in the prior quarter.
  • The decrease is primarily due to a decline in total expenses, net of credits, as well as an increase in total investment income.
  • Still, total investment income of $18.5M beats the $16.7M estimate, rising from $18.0M in Q2, due to a $2.2M increase in dividend and success fee income.
  • Net asset value per common shar of $13.27 in Q3 rises from $12.66 in the prior quarter, due to $27.5M of net unrealized appreciation.
  • Q3 capital gains-based incentive fee of $0.16 per share shrinks from $0.31 in Q2.
  • Invested $24.3M in Q3, through a combination of secured first lien debt and preferred equity, into one new portfolio company.
  • Earlier, Gladstone Investment NII misses by $0.10, beats on total investment income.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.