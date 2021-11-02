Devon rallies after hiking fixed-plus-variable dividend by 71%
Nov. 02, 2021 4:47 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) +5.8% post-market after beating Q3 earnings and revenue expectations, authorizing a $1B stock buyback program, and increasing its fixed-plus-variable dividend payout by 71% to $0.84/share.
- Devon says the top priority for its free cash flow generation will continue to be the funding of its fixed-plus-variable dividend; after its fixed dividend is funded, Devon says it will distribute up to 50% of the remaining free cash flow to shareholders through a variable dividend.
- The company also plans to retire and call ~$1B in low-premium debt in 2022-23.
- Devon reports Q3 core earnings of $733M and operating cash flow of $1.6B.
- Q3 production soared 87% Y/Y to 608K boe/day, with production expense declining 1% to $9.91/unit, driven by operational efficiency gains and the benefits of scalable production growth in the Delaware Basin.
- The company expects Q4 output of 583K-601K boe/day and expects to maintain FY 2022 production of 570K-600K boe/day, with $1.9B-$2.2B in capital spending on its upstream operations.
- "Looking ahead to the remainder of this year and into 2022, we will continue to prioritize free cash flow over volume growth," Devon CEO Rick Muncrief said. "With our operations successfully scaled to generate strong cash flow growth, we have no intention of pursuing production growth until it is clear that market fundamentals have sustainably recovered, and worldwide spare oil capacity is effectively absorbed."
- Devon shares hit a 52-week high $42.53 today, and have more than quadrupled over the past year.