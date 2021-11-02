Activision Blizzard delays Overwatch, Diablo sequels; shares turn south
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) - trading higher in the immediate postmarket aftermath of its Q3 profit beat - has turned 10% lower as the company confirms on its conference call that it's delaying two key games, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV.
- "As we have worked with new leadership in Blizzard and within the franchises themselves, particularly in certain key creative roles, it has become apparent that some of the Blizzard content planned for next year will benefit from more development time to reach its full potential," the company says.
- There will still be a "substantial" amount of Blizzard content next year, but "we are now planning for a later launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV than originally envisaged."
- The company adds that the delays will "push out the financial uplift that we had expected to see next year."