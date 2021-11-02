U.S. crude supply rose 3.6M barrels last week, API says
Nov. 02, 2021 5:15 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 3.59M barrels of oil for the week ending October 29.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 552K barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 573K barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 882K barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories rose by 300K barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
- December WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) recently traded at $83.27/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $83.91/bbl.
- USO -0.4% after-hours.