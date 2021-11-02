Akamai reports strong growth led by security technology sales

Nov. 02, 2021 5:41 PM ETAkamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

Akamai Technologies headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter results as the Internet content distribution network operator saw strong growth coming from its security technology business.
  • Following the close of trading, Akamai (AKAM) said it earned $1.45 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $860 million. Wall Street analysts had forecast Akamai to earn $1.39 a share, on $851.5 million in sales.
  • The company said security technology sales rose by 26% from a year ago, to $335 million, while edge technology revenue of $526 million was essentially flat with last year's third quarter.
  • Akamai's (AKAM) board also authorized another $1.8 billion to for stock repurchases in addition to the $321 million remaining on its current share buyback plan.
  • Akamai (AKAM) shares slipped by less than 1% in after-hours trading following the release of its results.
  • The company made headlines in July when it suffered a service outage that slowed or shut down 30,000 websites for the better of a day.
