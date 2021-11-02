Exxon, Pertamina to study carbon capture and storage in Indonesia
- Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.2%) says it signed a memorandum of understanding with Indonesia's state-owned oil firm Pertamina to evaluate the potential deployment of low-carbon technologies, including carbon capture and storage and hydrogen.
- The companies will seek to identify underground geological formations in Indonesia that could be suitable to safely store carbon dioxide, as well as the potential for the commercially viable use of CO2.
- Exxon says its Low Carbon Solutions business also is evaluating several other carbon capture and storage projects around the world, including in Rotterdam, Netherlands; Normandy, France; LaBarge, Wyoming; and Houston, Texas.
- In September, Exxon said 10 other companies would join it in discussing plans that could lead to large-scale deployment of carbon capture and storage technology on the Texas Gulf coast.