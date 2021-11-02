Edison hikes California fire loss estimate to $7.5B
Nov. 02, 2021 7:37 PM ETEdison International (EIX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Edison International (NYSE:EIX) -1.9% post-market after missing Q3 earnings estimates, while revenues rose 14% Y/Y to a larger than expected $5.3B.
- Southern California Edison raised its estimated losses from wildfires in 2017-18 to $7.5B from previous guidance of $6.2B, after reaching a settlement with California Public Utilities Commission.
- The utility said it agreed to pay $550M for violations found by investigators related to five wildfires, including the Woolsey and Thomas fires.
- Edison did not admit negligence or liability as part of its settlement, CEO Pedro Pizarro said.
- Edison shares posted a YTD closing high today of $63.54 but are flat since January 1.