Edison hikes California fire loss estimate to $7.5B

Nov. 02, 2021 7:37 PM ETEdison International (EIX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Edison International (NYSE:EIX) -1.9% post-market after missing Q3 earnings estimates, while revenues rose 14% Y/Y to a larger than expected $5.3B.
  • Southern California Edison raised its estimated losses from wildfires in 2017-18 to $7.5B from previous guidance of $6.2B, after reaching a settlement with California Public Utilities Commission.
  • The utility said it agreed to pay $550M for violations found by investigators related to five wildfires, including the Woolsey and Thomas fires.
  • Edison did not admit negligence or liability as part of its settlement, CEO Pedro Pizarro said.
  • Edison shares posted a YTD closing high today of $63.54 but are flat since January 1.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.