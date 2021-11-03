Turquoise Hill Resources EPS misses by $0.59, misses on revenue

  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.17 misses by $0.59.
  • Revenue of $622.8M (+135.6% Y/Y) misses by $45.78M.
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $350.6 million in Q3'21 vs $77.6 million in Q3'20.
  • In Q3'21, Oyu Tolgoi produced 41,935 tonnes of copper and 130,799 ounces of gold.
  • "Mill throughput of 9.3 million tonnes in Q3'21 was in line with Q2'21 and 7% lower than Q3'20. Processing of harder ore as well as lower SAG mill availability, due to maintenance, impacted Q3'21 mill throughput".
  • "As at September 30, 2021, Turquoise Hill has $0.8 billion of available liquidity, which under current projections is expected to meet the Company's requirements, including funding of underground capital expenditure, into Q3'22".
