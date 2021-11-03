Transglobe Energy reports Q3 results

  • Transglobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.51;FFO of $0.17.
  • Revenue of $57.87M (+243.2% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • Third quarter production averaged 13,342 boe/d (Egypt 11,276 bbls/d, Canada 2,066 boe/d), an increase of 265 boe/d (2%) from the previous quarter, primarily due to well optimization activities and new drilling in Egypt, partially offset by natural declines while awaiting the production start from new drilling in Canada.
  • Third quarter sales averaged 14,868 boe/d including 307.5 Mbbls sold to EGPC for net proceeds of $20.9M and one cargo lifting of 499.6 Mbbls of entitlement crude oil for net proceeds of $33.3M (collected in August 2021).
  • Average realized price for Q3-2021 sales of $60.85/boe; Q3-2021 average realized price on Egyptian sales of $64.73/bbl and Canadian sales of $36.82/boe.
