Cedar Fair EPS beats by $0.34, beats on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 4:05 AM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.60 beats by $0.34.
- Revenue of $753.4M (+761.4% Y/Y) beats by $89.96M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $333M in the third quarter, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $51M for the third quarter of 2020.
- As of Sept. 26, 2021, the Company had cash on hand of $563M and $359M available under its revolving credit facility, net of $16M of letters of credit, for total liquidity of $922M.
- Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman, said, "Based on our positive momentum and outlook, we believe Cedar Fair is well positioned to begin paying down debt in the near future and to reinstate quarterly cash distributions to unitholders by no later than the first quarter of 2023.”