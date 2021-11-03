Plurilock's Aurora Systems nabs US Department of State order

Nov. 03, 2021 4:38 AM ETPlurilock Security Inc. (PLCKF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Aurora Systems Consulting, a wholly owned subsidiary of Plurilock Security (OTCQB:PLCKF) has received a $220K order from the U.S. Department of State as part of NASA Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement program, a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle.
  • The order is part of the SEWP V program and aligns with Plurilock's stated goal of expanding within the government vertical.
  • Under the terms of the purchase order, Aurora will provide the U.S. Department of State with maintenance renewal on change and configuration management software.
  • All contracts and orders announced by Plurilock and its subsidiaries since April 2021, including the latest order, represent a combined total of roughly $12.56M in sales.
