R.R. Donnelley shares jump as Chatham increases the acquisition offer to $9.00-9.50 per share
Nov. 03, 2021 5:56 AM ET
- A private investment firm, Chatham Asset Management, LLC that beneficially owns approximately 14.9% of the outstanding common stock of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) has enhanced its previous takeover offer of $7.50/share to $9.00-9.50 per share in cash.
- The chairman wrote in the offer letter "We now have learned, through a leaked story to the Wall Street Journal, that RRD is prepared to announce a definitive agreement with Atlas Holdings later this morning, whereby Atlas will acquire RRD's outstanding stock for $8.50 per share."
- He asks RRD board to evaluate the offer.
- Shares up 30% premarket.
