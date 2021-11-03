R.R. Donnelley shares jump as Chatham increases the acquisition offer to $9.00-9.50 per share

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • A private investment firm, Chatham Asset Management, LLC that beneficially owns approximately 14.9% of the outstanding common stock of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) has enhanced its previous takeover offer of $7.50/share to $9.00-9.50 per share in cash.
  • The chairman wrote in the offer letter "We now have learned, through a leaked story to the Wall Street Journal, that RRD is prepared to announce a definitive agreement with Atlas Holdings later this morning, whereby Atlas will acquire RRD's outstanding stock for $8.50 per share."
  • He asks RRD board to evaluate the offer.
  • Shares up 30% premarket.
  • Yesterday, R. R. Donnelley & Sons surges as Chatham makes $7.50/share offer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.