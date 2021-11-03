Aurinia Pharma EPS misses by $0.06, beats on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 6:11 AM ETAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Aurinia Pharma (NASDAQ:AUPH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.39 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $14.66M beats by $0.51M.
- Shares +1.56% PM.
- Press Release
- Gross margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 was approximately 98% and 97% respectively.
“We are very pleased with Q3 results as we continue to execute on our LUPKYNIS commercialization strategies, Despite the challenge of the COVID-19 Delta variant and a slight seasonal slowdown, we saw steady increases in patient start forms and patients on treatment toward the end of the quarter and continue to see this upward momentum through October.” said Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia.